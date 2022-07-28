NLive will host a project for teenagers in August.

A Northampton radio station has been awarded a grant to run a free drama project for teenagers this summer.

NLive Radio’s Nexus Youth Project is now in its second year and aims to help young people - 14 to 18-year-olds - develop new skills.

Nexus has been awarded funding from Northamptonshire Community Foundation through the Constance Travis Endowment fund to support its new summer project of helping young people create a radio drama, and earn a Bronze Arts Award certificate.

Paul Giffney project leader said: “It is great that NLive Radio can do this, helping young people develop new skills whilst also helping the future generation of the creative arts.

“Offering this free course will help young people access skills they may not have considered before.”

The project is a week-long activity based in the acting studios at the University of Northampton at the end of August.

The young people will experience different elements of drama and the arts, and work together to produce a radio drama that will be broadcast on NLive Radio. They will also work towards achieving their Bronze Arts Award delivered by Trinity College London.

Rachel McGrath CEO added: “The foundation is delighted to have awarded NLive Radio funding to carry out a much needed project in their locality. We wish them every success in their endeavours by helping improve the quality of life for local communities.”