Nigel Farage tells Reform UK rally in Kettering Leisure Village 'Northamptonshire is broken'

Party leader Nigel Farage spoke to a crowd of about 800 activists, candidates, and interested locals, at Kettering Leisure Village after ‘warm-up’ speeches by Cllr Martin Griffiths and Anthony Owens.

As well as attracting hundreds of supporters, a small number of protestors gathered outside – and could occasionally be heard during Mr Farage’s address in which he said ‘Northamptonshire is broken. Reform will fix it’.

In the audience were friends George Turner from Kettering, sporting a souvenir Reform scarf, and Pete McGowan from Corby.

Mr Turner said: “I’m fed up generally – the government’s wasteful spending and the ‘woke’ movement. There’s too many people who hate our country at the moment.”

Pal Mr McGowan said: “I’m open-minded, I just want to hear what they have to say.”

Brendon Lovell-Moore, who is standing for Geddington and Stanion, said: “I’ve never been a councillor. It needs new thinking – not the same old, same old. I’m an accountant and it’s all about the contracts. We want change.”

Eddie McDonald is standing in Gretton and Weldon – he stood in the recent General Election, coming third behind Labour and the Conservatives.

He said: “People have come tonight because they are interested and because they’ve had enough of lies. There’s a disconnect between politicians and the public, they feel powerless. All the Corby candidates are not politicians, they can be their neighbours. We will make mistakes but what we say will be from the heart.”

Reform UK has confirmed they will be standing in every seat in Northamptonshire in the unitary council elections on May 1.

