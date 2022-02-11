A newly opened nursery in Northampton has been rated 'good' in its first ever Oftsed inspection.

Blossom Tree Day Nursery found at in Dragonfly Way, Pineham, was inspected on January 17 this year and given 'good' ratings across the board in each of Ofsted's criteria categories.

The categories are: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and their leadership and management.

A new Northampton nursery has been rated 'good' by Ofsted. (File picture).

In a report published on Friday (February 11), inspectors said: "Children show that they are happy at nursery. Staff welcome children when they arrive and sensitively support those who are upset when their parents leave.

"The time taken by staff to help children settle when they arrive promotes children's feelings of being safe, their well-being and builds trust. Consequently, the relationships between children and staff are positive.

"Children who are 18 months old approach staff with books and clearly indicate that they want the staff to read to them. Toddlers are pleased to see their friends when they get up after a sleep.

"Pre-school children call across the room to staff and their friends to show their paintings and ask friends to join them."

The report also praised 'high expectations' for the children's behaviour that are maintained by the staff. It also described children as being 'eager' to meet these standards, as well as to participate in activities organised to meet their educational needs.

It also remarked on the effective relationship between the manager and the staff, leading to a positive reflections on what can be done better and a 'clear vision for the future of the nursery' that keeps the children, as well as their parents, happy.

The report continued: "Overall, the nursery curriculum is planned effectively. Staff follow children's interests to help them build on what they know already and widen their experiences. Staff support and encourage children during their play to explore and extend their learning.

"However, although children do take part in regular outdoor play, the curriculum that staff plan for outdoors is currently less effective in helping those children who learn best outdoors, to take full advantage of learning opportunities."

With overwhelmingly positive praise the nursery had just two improvements left to make.