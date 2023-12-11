Newly-launched food van has ‘taken off’ just eight weeks after launching in Northampton

The unique van takes inspiration from popular show Only Fools and Horses

A newly-launched Northampton food van is looking to collaborate with charities this Christmas to feed the homeless.

Only Foods & Sauces, a catering van located in the Screwfix car park off Gladstone Close, was opened just eight weeks ago by Jon-Paul Breese and his wife Hayley.

The van takes inspiration from popular show Only Fools and Horses and Hayley put together the unique design herself.

Jon-Paul says what they offer is at a “very good price” and they believe they have “the best looking food van in Northamptonshire”.

“It’s immaculate and very clean,” Jon-Paul said, as well as proudly speaking of the quality of the food they produce – which spans across breakfast, burgers and a specials menu.

The pair started off by making around £30 a day, which has increased to up to £1,000 a week eight weeks after launching. “It’s taken off,” said Jon-Paul.

The business owner, who has other successful ventures, says he believes it is his personality that keeps customers coming back.

Business owner Jon-Paul Breese and his son.

He said: “We have a lot of pensioners that come along for a chat and a coffee. They come to Screwfix and then come here. They’re lovely people and they’re stuck with me now.”

Each year Jon-Paul does something different for charity – which saw him donate £2,000 of children’s toys to Northampton General Hospital in 2022.

As he wants to continue giving back, Jon-Paul would this year like to host a day for the homeless and wants to spread the word to any local charities that would like to get involved.

The business owner urges any interested charities to reach out to him, as he would like to close the van to the public one day in the run up to Christmas to hand out free food to those in need.

When asked what he hopes to achieve in 2024, Jon-Paul said: “I want to make a really good name and show people can change.

“We’re always here for a chat and a chinwag. Don’t judge a book by its cover and give people a chance.”