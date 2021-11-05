The team posed with Year 10 students who watched the training session.

A Northampton secondary school hosted the New Zealand women’s rugby union team for a training session ahead of the international clash at Franklin’s Gardens.

The Black Ferns visited Northampton High School in Hardingstone on Tuesday (November 2) where they used the school’s facilities for a training session before their game against England on Sunday (November 7).

The five-time world champions took part in a training session on the school’s state-of-the-art astro turf, with their sights firmly set on victory ahead of Sunday’s game at Franklin’s Gardens.

The team play England on Sunday (November 7).

A spokesman for the school said: “It was also a marvellous opportunity for some of the school’s students to witness elite-level athletes perform up close and in person, with the Year 10 students having the privilege of watching the closing drills of the intricate session.

“Despite a taxing work out, the squad was more than happy to oblige in a socially-distanced photo with pupils, and even gifted the school with a squad signed ball as a memento of their visit.”

Tickets for the international match, which kicks off at 2.45pm, are still available from the Northampton Saints website.

Franklin's Gardens will play host to the international clash.