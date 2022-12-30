From a headteacher, scout leader and village stalwarts to a hospital trust chief executive, charity director and fire chief, the full list of New Year’s Honours recipients from Northamptonshire has been published.

The list is as follows:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Former Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service chief officer, Darren Dovey

Lesley Elizabeth Travill (Lesley Watts). Chief Executive, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Hargrave, Northamptonshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Brian George Mackie Dickie. Director of Research Development, Motor Neurone Disease Association. For services to Motor Neurone Disease Research. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Dr Marie Howley. Lately Senior Lecturer, University of Northampton. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Brixworth, Northamptonshire)

Caroline Mary Grant. Lately Headteacher, Billing Brook Academy Trust, Northampton, Northamptonshire. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Banbury, Oxfordshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Zulqarnain Tony Aslam. Councillor, Wellingborough Town Council. For services to the community in Wellingborough during Covid-19. (Wellingborough, Northamptonshire)

Susan Carolyn Baker. For services to the community in Charlton, Northamptonshire. (Charlton, Northamptonshire)

Jacqueline Joan Beaumont. Founder and Patron, Oxfordshire Oesophageal and Stomach Organisation. For services to People with Cancer. (Aynho, Northamptonshire)

Victoria Jane Geary. Beaver Scout Leader, 5th Kettering Scout Group. For services to Young People and to the community in Kettering, Northamptonshire. (Kettering, Northamptonshire)

Carol Esme Keach. For services to the community in Barton Seagrave and Kettering, Northamptonshire. (Kettering, Northamptonshire)

King’s Fire Service Medal (KFSM)

