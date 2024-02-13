New shop bringing innovative crafters together will open next month in a Northampton garden centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shop that hopes to bring independent crafters and business owners together will open next month in a Northampton garden centre.

The Shack is opening in Woodmeadow Garden Centre, in Kettering Road, on March 2 – and is already at its full capacity of crafters weeks before opening.

It was founded by Karen Akhtar, who wanted to give independent crafters the opportunity to rent a space and sell their goods from The Shack.

Many have already moved into the shop ahead of its opening and Karen has been “amazed” by the response to her new idea.

When asked why now was the right time to open The Shack, Karen told the Chronicle & Echo: “A lot of crafters are very busy right before Christmas and like to take a couple of months break. It seemed to be the right time for them to produce the crafts.

“I worked at the garden centre for a little while, did a few craft fairs and knew they had this building available.”

Karen ran a stall called The Little Magic Room, which she described as “anything a bit different”. Her products were made with natural ingredients, including bath salts, and she also sold crystals.

As the craft fairs became too much for Karen, she decided she wanted something “more static” to enable her to work in one place – and the concept of The Shack was born.

“There’s very little that’s been doubled in two places,” said Karen, who added that customers can expect to find crochet, felt and wire crafts, a variety of unique art, vintage furniture and laser printing, just to name a few.

“There’s so much I didn’t even know was available. We’re bursting at the seams.”

Karen put out a tentative message on Facebook before Christmas to gauge interest and more than 35 people replied.

Though they had to wait until after the festive period to get the concept off the ground, the first seller moved into The Shack in mid January.

The majority will be moving in this weekend, before the official opening to the public in two-and-a-half weeks on March 2.

“I would love it to be a regular hole where people come and look for gifts and support local people,” said Karen, when asked her hopes and aspirations for the shop.

“The time and effort they put into these things – it would be nice if it took off. There’s so much at the garden centre, I’d love it to be part of a day out.”

Karen would like to see The Shack become the go-to location for people to purchase gifts, as well as being a “lovely and welcoming place to be”.

The founder shared plans for workshops to be held from the shop, including silver workshops already lined up for next month.

Coffee mornings will also be hosted for people with dementia, and children to come along with their families and do crafts.

As March is National Craft Month, The Shack is working with the Motor Neurone Disease Association and some money from sales will be donated.

Though The Shack is at full capacity at the moment, anyone interested in joining Karen will be added to the waiting list.