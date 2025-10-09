New Rushden Lakes toy shop opening date confirmed with Bluey set to join the celebrations

The Entertainer will be opening its new store at Rushden Lakes very soon.

The 3,200 sq ft store, located in the east terrace of the popular retail and leisure complex, will officially open from 9am on Saturday, October 18.

The new, permanent store will stock the retailer’s full range of best-loved brands, including LEGO, Barbie, Paw Patrol, Squishmallows and Disney, as well as its Early Learning Centre and Addo private label ranges.

To celebrate the event, the ever-popular Bluey will be heading in-store from 11am to 3.30pm to delight fans of all ages with photo opportunities before dashing off for another action-packed adventure.

The Entertainer is also offering the chance to win a trolley dash experience on opening day.

One lucky shopper will get the chance to fill their trolley with as many toys as possible within one minute to take home for free.

For the chance to take part, enter before Sunday, October 12 online.

Andrew Murphy OBE, group chief executive officer of The Entertainer, said: “As the UK’s largest toy retailer, we’re thrilled to announce the opening of a brand new store at Rushden Lakes this month.

“Bringing our huge range of brands and products to a new location in Northamptonshire, we’re confident that families will enjoy discovering the new store in the coming months – especially with the festive season just around the corner.

“We can’t wait to welcome customers to our new store."

Rushden Lakes centre manager, Donna French, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome The Entertainer later this month.

"It’s fantastic to have such a well-loved toy retailer joining our line-up, bringing fun, creativity and excitement for families and children.

"The Entertainer will make a wonderful addition to our mix of stores and further enhance the family-friendly experience we’re so proud to offer here at Rushden Lakes.”

The Entertainer has recruited for roles across full-time and part-time contracts, with additional temporary positions available ahead of the festive period.

The store opening announcement follows the opening of The Entertainer’s first outlet store at Dalton Park and news that the retailer is partnering with British Garden Centres to open branded toy concessions in stores across the country, following the recent roll-out to Tesco and Tesco Express stores across the UK.