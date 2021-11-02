New £10,000 reward to find thief who stole treasured jewellery in village near Thrapston

A grieving widow has offered a £10,000 reward in the hope that valuable jewellery given to her by her late husband, stolen from their house near Thrapston, will be returned.

On January 6, 2019, their property in a village near Thrapston was broken into while they were away. A thief spent several hours inside before making off with numerous items including the woman’s wedding ring, family jewellery and designer watches.

Repeat appeals by Northamptonshire Police at the time did not lead to the identification of the suspect, who was caught on CCTV as he went about this theft.

Tragically, within a few months of the incident, the husband died suddenly with the loss of most of the jewellery he had given his wife on special occasions making her grief even harder to bear.

Now, following a recent high-profile re-appeal on the BBC’s Crimewatch Live, detectives are following up a number of new leads and are publicising the widow’s decision to offer a £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “Since my husband’s death, the loss of items he had bought me, or that we’d planned to hand down to our children, compounds my loss.

“The memories each piece represented, like a charm bracelet my husband would add pieces to each year, or the eternity ring he bought me when our son was born, were priceless to me.

“The burglar also took my husband’s watches and his late father’s watch, along with my grandmother’s watch and a pair of her diamond earrings, which we would have left to our sons and daughters. These rare pieces cannot be replaced, nor can you replace memories.

“These pieces had no sentimental value to the thief, he’d have only seen the worth of the metal and stones. He’ll never understand the value of these pieces to our family, what they meant to us and the occasions and relationships they represented.

“This burglary really affected both my husband and me, causing us to leave our house for some time. I would do anything to solve the mystery of who this man is, as my husband died without ever knowing who it was.”

Items stolen in the burglary included an 18-carat rose gold and diamond bracelet which was the last Christmas present the victim’s husband bought her before he died, and the Faberge birdcage diamond platinum necklace and earrings which were his last birthday gift to her.

Two of the stolen items

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Karl Curtis, of the force’s burglary team, added: “Following our re-appeal on Crimewatch Live we received and are following up on a number of pieces of information from across the country.

“However, and frustratingly, the suspect has still not been identified, so we are re-sharing the CCTV images and video as I have no doubt that someone out there will know who this man is.

“If you didn’t see Crimewatch, or our previous appeals on this case, please take a look and if you recognise this man or anything strikes you as familiar, please call us as soon as possible.

“The victim in this case has been left devastated by the death of her husband, with her grief compounded by her home being ransacked earlier in the same year by this person. Please help us to get justice for her.”