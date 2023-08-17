New premises now open in Northampton town centre to help young people explore music and media

A social enterprise organisation, dedicated to supporting young people in exploring alternative routes into music and media, has recently opened a brand new premises in Northampton town centre.

In Music In Media particularly supports those in marginalised circumstances and gives all young people the opportunity to develop their creativity and self-expression.

The organisation was first set up in 2014 but has recently taken a significant step forward by establishing a permanent home, made possible with funding from the Youth Music National Charity.

In Music In Media supports a minimum of 200 young people each year, and will continue to do so from their new space in the AR Media building in Gregory Street.

Since opening in July, the building has already made music creation, podcasting, film production, graphic design and photography more accessible, with a number of studios, vocal booths and an editing classroom.

By bringing a “multitude of creative disciplines under one roof”, In Music In Media hopes it will “transform the way young artists engage with their passions”.

They hope ‘The MU Creative Space’, which stands for ‘Musically Unorthodox’, will be the “driving force behind the growth and development of the artistic community” in the long-term.

Daniel Johnson is the founder, managing director and music lead at In Music In Media, and he is partnered with Ashley Samuels-Mckenzie – who leads on the media and video production side of the organisation.

Daniel says the work they do reflects current digital media and the music industry, by incorporating popular genres that are “relatable” for young people.

What In Music In Media does is provide an “alternative route” into the music industry, based on Daniel’s personal journey and the fact there was not an outlet for his love of urban music and DJing when he was younger.

“There wasn't an outlet, channel or route that I could take in supporting me,” he said.

The founder studied business at university as he could not get onto a music degree because he did not play a classical musical instrument.

At the time, there was no alternative route onto a music degree that facilitated those with an interest in digital music.

During his business degree, Daniel created a platform for his peers in a similar position to him, a community studio and hosted events.

Years down the line, he was invited to lecture for the degree he was unsuccessful in landing a place on – as since then “the landscape of music has changed”.

He packaged all the skills he had gained to found In Music In Media, as he knew students should be taught that what he did independently was actually a career path.

Daniel says it is clear that what the organisation offers is what “young people are into”, as a lot of people he meets are already attempting to make music from their homes.

In Music In Media connects these youngsters with industry professionals to teach them the technicalities, and the launch of the new premises is about putting their skills to the test and exploring career paths.

“There’s not a clear route like other careers,” said Daniel, who is committed to giving these young people the guidance and access they need.