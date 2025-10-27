New plans lodged for homes, extensions and historic building works across Northampton and region

New plans lodged for homes, extensions and historic building works across Northampton and district

A wide range of new planning applications have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council, with proposals this week including home extensions, historic building alterations, a horse riding arena – and major development details for one of Northampton’s largest housing sites.

Among the most significant is a reserved matters application for part of the Dallington Grange development off Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe (2025/3642/MAR). The plans cover appearance, landscaping and layout for part of Phase 2 of the major scheme, which was originally approved in outline for up to 3,000 homes, new schools, employment land, community facilities and the extension of the North West Bypass.

Elsewhere, in Silverstone, a proposal (2025/3450/FULL) has been submitted for the construction of a detached garage and car ports on Plot 3 at the former Silverstone Infants School site on High Street.

Library picture

In Boughton, an application (2025/3657/FULL) seeks permission to replace a concrete sectional garage that was destroyed by a falling tree – part of the work already being completed retrospectively.

Several applications involve heritage properties across the district.

In Yardley Hastings, at 10 Little Street, both planning and listed building consent applications (2025/3775/FULL & 2025/3783/LBC) have been lodged for the installation of an air source heat pump system.

In Little Houghton, at The Old Manor House, proposals (2025/4117/FULL & 2025/4118/LBC) include a single-storey rear extension, new doorway and internal alterations to access an existing cellar.

And in Welford, plans for Marlow Cottage, 47 High Street (2025/4126/FULL & 2025/4129/LBC), seek approval to demolish a single-storey extension and build a new one in its place.

Other domestic proposals this week include:

1 South View, Roade (2025/3898/FULL) – relocate timber gates, form off-street parking and install new fencing.

Easton Neston House Estate (2025/3928/FULL) – build a new detached storage building.

Linden Spinney, 45 Leckhampstead Road, Wicken (2025/4015/FULL) – create a 25m x 40m private horse riding arena.

Sundial Cottage, 10 West Street, Moulton (2025/4026/FULL) – replace extensions, update windows and doors, and remove a tree to expand driveway access.

48 Colwyn Road, Northampton (2025/4038/FULL) – convert a single dwelling into three one-bedroom flats with a new rear extension and dormer.

3 Saxon Rise, Northampton (2025/4040/FULL) – demolish the existing conservatory and add a two-storey rear extension.

112 Main Road, Hackleton (2025/4079/FULL) – single-storey rear extension.

Rose Cottage, 32 The Green, Creaton (2025/4107/FULL) – convert a garage into living space, add a kitchen extension, install solar panels and alter roof layout.

Forge Cottage, 35 Banbury Road, Litchborough (2025/4112/FULL) – replace non-original bay window with French doors and install new windows.

Middleton House, 9 High Street, Weston (2025/4114/FULL) – single-storey front extension.

All applications can be viewed on the West Northamptonshire Council website at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/applications or in person at local council offices.

Comments or objections can be submitted online or by post to the WNC Planning Department, The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton NN1 1DE, within 21 days of publication of the notice (excluding bank holidays) which was October 23, 2025.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Network.