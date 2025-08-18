New planning applications in and near Northampton – solar farm, the Guildhall and more

Library picture. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

West Northamptonshire Council has published its latest list of planning applications, featuring proposals ranging from a solar farm to listed cottage renovations.

Among the proposals is a major solar farm development at Gayton, where applicant Anesco Ltd is seeking permission to build a temporary solar farm north and south of Milton Road. The project would include panels, substations, transformers, a control room, security fencing, and landscaping. The application is accompanied by a full Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Statement.

Other applications included in the latest list are:

Towcester: A single-storey side extension and garage conversion at 53 Brackley Road (2025/0601/FULL).

Northampton: A rear ground-floor extension and internal alterations at Flat 4, 91 Colwyn Road (2025/2208/FULL).

Bridge Street: Discharge of several conditions relating to refuse, cycle storage, glazing and access at 13–17 Bridge Street (2025/2494/COND).

Millway: Full renovation and restoration of a Grade II listed cottage at 6 Millway (2025/2544/FULL & 2025/2311/LBC).

Blisworth: Removal and rebuilding of a chimney stack at Laburnham Cottage, 83 Stoke Road (2025/2634/LBC).

Silverstone: A proposal to vary the operating term of an existing 5MW solar park at Shacks Barn Farm, A43 Oxford Road, extending its life to 40 years (2025/3122/S73).

Towcester: Change of use of first-floor storage to a flat, plus an external staircase and gas pipe route at 124 Watling Street East (2025/3157/FULL & 2025/3162/LBC).

Northampton: Installation of new extraction equipment at the Crockett & Jones factory in Perry Street (2025/3167/FULL & 2025/3170/LBC).

The Guildhall: Discharge of a method statement condition on previous listed building consent (2025/3111/COND).

Members of the public can view all applications and supporting documents on the Council’s online planning register: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/planning-comments.

Representations should be submitted within 21 days of publication (excluding bank holidays) either online or in writing to: Planning Department, West Northamptonshire Council, The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, NN1 1DE.

These planning applications were published in the Chronicle & Echo and available on the Public Notice Portal, along with thousands of other public notices.