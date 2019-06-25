New Northampton McDonalds creates more than 100 jobs

A brand new McDonald's restaurant has opened its doors on Kettering Road despite 85 objection letters from residents.

The drive-thru restaurant opened next to Morrisons last week following a 'significant investment' from local franchisee, Perry Akhtar, who has helped to create 115 jobs.

The new McDonalds restaurant opened in Kettering Road last week - creating 115 jobs.

Mr Akhter started his career with McDonald’s 34 years ago and now owns and operates ten restaurants in the area employing more than 1,000 people.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a brand-new restaurant to Northampton. It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone.

"I’m proud to employ a great range of people, from students, to graduates, to those looking after a family or interested in a change of career, my business employs people with a variety of demands on their time and with differing family or study commitments."

But this new restaurant has not been welcomed with open arms by all residents.

The drive-thru restaurant has an outdoor play area on site.

READ MORE: New McDonald's at Northampton supermarket approved despite residents' objections

The two-storey fast food outlet was given the green light by members of Northampton Borough Council’s planning committee last year despite concerns over traffic and the ability of existing highways to cope.

The two-storey restaurant has been ordered not to open between midnight and 6am as part of the planning conditions, thwarting the franchise’s plan to open for 24 hours.

The restaurant - which opened on Wednesday, June 19 - is fitted with self-order kiosks, table service, and the ‘click and collect’ service via the My McDonald’s app.