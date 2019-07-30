New Northampton B&M store next door to supermarket set to open within two weeks

An empty Northampton home store will reopen as budget retailer B&M within the next two weeks.

Signs and banners have gone up at the former Dunnes store in Victoria Promenade promising the new B&M will be open by August 10.

The store next to Morrisons is set to open on August 10.

Workmen have been spotted putting up vinyl stickers for the windows and stocking shelves inside the large department store neighbouring Morrisons supermarket.

The conversion work also extends a smaller empty store close to the Morrisons entrance, which will house furniture.

The empty Dunnes store was the last of its kind in England, but it shut its doors in 2018.

The new store is also less than a mile's drive away from another B&M in the Nene Valley Retail Park.