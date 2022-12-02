The artists proudly showing off their new royal mural.

A mural to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II and look ahead to the reign of King Charles III has been unveiled in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter.

Northampton Town Council commissioned the Royal Mural, which features both the late Queen and the new King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artists responsible for the project - Liam Freeman and Mez White of Spraycatz - both also took part in the recent Town Council sponsored project, Wallgames, over the August Bank Holiday weekend of this year.

Councillor Jane Birch said: “It was with great sadness that we heard of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II shortly after all the celebrations of her Platinum Jubilee. The accession of King Charles III starts a new chapter of our monarchy and the town council thought it fitting to mark such an historical occasion with a visual tribute, in the form of this mural, to our past and future monarchs.”

The mural combines the portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and His Majesty Charles III, whilst the background consists of an artistic depiction of the dates 1952 to 2022, to mark the historic transition from the seventy-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II to the future reign of King Charles III.

The county's representative of the King, Lord Lieutenant Mr James Saunders Watson Esq added: “I am delighted that the town council has commissioned this mural to commemorate the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III.”

Advertisement Hide Ad