New monthly market coming to Duston to encourage visitors to shop with independent traders

A new monthly market is coming to Duston, in the hope of encouraging more people to shop with Northampton’s independent traders.

‘Duston Market’ will take place every second Saturday of each month in the car park at Duston Village Bakery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market was first suggested to Jenni Smith, owner of Duston Village Bakery, by George Mullen – who runs sweet shop FlossBox across Northamptonshire.

The first chance to visit Duston Market is 9am until 3pm on May 13.

Independent traders are being invited to sign up for a stall and the pair are aspiring for it to be a traditional market, as opposed to a craft fair.

Friars Farm, a fruit and vegetable stall, and a gin maker are all in the process of being secured, and the full line up of traders will be announced ahead of the first event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can visit Duston Market for the first time on May 13, from 9am until 3pm.

Jenni said: “With the change of supermarket in Duston village, there is limited choice and we want to change that.

The market is being organised by Duston Village Bakery and FlossBox, a Northamptonshire sweet company.

“We want to offer fruit and vegetables, cheese, and all hearty, local produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want people to learn that shopping locally is better and it might be a tad more expensive, but supporting small businesses makes such a difference.

“Small business owners do a little hop, skip and jump with every purchase as it means so much.”

The market has already had 18 stall applications in just a few days since it was announced on social media, which Jenni says is a positive start.

The traders will rotate each month so visitors have the chance to shop different things each time they attend, and it keeps them coming back for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how it feels that people always want to get behind her and the bakery, Jenni said: “It’s humbling and gets you through the difficult times.

“The heart of Duston just keeps getting better and we have such a unique high street.

“The more we can welcome in for people to enjoy, the better.”

Jenni described the support she received during the pandemic as “immense” and says it has continued to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you visit the market, you’ll be shopping from people who put their heart and soul into making their produce,” she said. “It’s all about pushing on, supporting each other and building more sales.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to pop into Duston Village Bakery on their visit to the market.

As we head towards the warmer months, the organisers hope the weather will be promising – but each stallholder will be under a gazebo so visitors should not be put off if the weather is not as good as hoped.

The idea of the market is the brainchild of George and he will also be bringing his candy floss machine to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He recently held his own FlossBox stall at Duston Village Bakery after being invited by Jenni, and she says it proved popular.

Even as Jenni was heading home, there were still customers popping in to shop the sweets on offer from FlossBox.