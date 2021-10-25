New minibus service launching for villagers near Kettering

The 78D service launches next week

A new semi-flexible minibus service to help those in villages off the A43 near Kettering travel to the town or Weston Favell will launch next week.

CommMiniBus will run the new 78D service each Friday which will be similar to the existing Kettering Catcher service - but passengers at timetabled stops will not have to pre-book.

The only travellers who will have to book ahead are those in the 'on-demand zone', which includes villages such as Hannington, Mawsley and Pytchley.

Ka Chun Li, founder and director of CommMiniBus, said: “Fares will be charged per journey and our driver will take contactless payment or exact cash payment.

"We hope that in addition to the existing users who are mainly shoppers, the new route can help villagers access the surgery in Mawsley and enable students and commuters who require off-peak service to travel to the town, without needing a car.

“Transport is not just about getting from A to B. Our users value highly our service because we help them get out to the door, which is great for their mental wellbeing.

"A lot of people, including the younger generation, are often stuck in the village because they’re unable to drive and taxis are too expensive for them. Heavy reliance on cars also create air pollution and traffic congestion, which cannot be solved by electric cars.

“We are also keen to serve other communities in north Northamptonshire. While we look forward to meeting new faces on service 78D, residents in other communities are more than welcome to contact us to explore available options to improve the accessibility in their communities.”

Passengers wishing to use the service in the on-demand zone can call or text 07888 011891, email [email protected] or fill in an online form.

The service launches on October 29 and will run every Friday. Travel for bus pass holders is free.

It will serve Kettering town centre, Lake Avenue, the railway station, KGH, Broughton, Pytchley, Mawsley, Old, Walgrave, Hannington, Holcot, Overstone and Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

For the full timetable and fare breakdown visit the service's website at https://cmbus.org/service/78d/CommMiniBus is a social enterprise established in 2020 to provide transport to people which other operators are unable to serve.