Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A new medical technology company in Peterborough is playing a vital role in the health care operations of the NHS.

​Newly-opened Test Labs, in Coningsby Business Park, Bretton, offers the only laboratories in the country that is accredited to validate medical devices that are destined for use in hospitals across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s facilities are used to test all medical equipment from bandages to pacemakers manufactured by medical device suppliers.

From left, Enrico Allegra, head of laboratory, Tautvydas Karitonas, managing director, and Marianne Browning, business development manager, at the launch of Test Labs at Bretton, Peterborough.

Without this validation, medical device suppliers would not be allowed to sell or distribute their

medical devices – which could be anything from a simple bandage to a pacemaker – within the market.

Test Labs was officially opened at a ceremony attended by Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, and Peterborough MP Paul Bistow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening comes just six weeks before a crucial deadline that requires any medical device which has not been re-certified to secure new approval by May 26.

Any medical device which has not been re-certified in time faces the risk of being taken off the market.

Enrico Allegra, Test Labs’ Laboratory Manager, said: “We take immense pride in supporting our customers amid the ever-changing regulatory landscape, offering them UKAS accredited reports for validating their reprocessing instructions.”

Afterwards, Mr Bristow said: “It was super to be at the opening of Test Labs’ new facility.