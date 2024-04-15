New medical technology firm in Peterborough is aiding work of NHS
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new medical technology company in Peterborough is playing a vital role in the health care operations of the NHS.
Newly-opened Test Labs, in Coningsby Business Park, Bretton, offers the only laboratories in the country that is accredited to validate medical devices that are destined for use in hospitals across the country.
The company’s facilities are used to test all medical equipment from bandages to pacemakers manufactured by medical device suppliers.
Without this validation, medical device suppliers would not be allowed to sell or distribute their
medical devices – which could be anything from a simple bandage to a pacemaker – within the market.
Test Labs was officially opened at a ceremony attended by Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, and Peterborough MP Paul Bistow.
The opening comes just six weeks before a crucial deadline that requires any medical device which has not been re-certified to secure new approval by May 26.
Any medical device which has not been re-certified in time faces the risk of being taken off the market.
Enrico Allegra, Test Labs’ Laboratory Manager, said: “We take immense pride in supporting our customers amid the ever-changing regulatory landscape, offering them UKAS accredited reports for validating their reprocessing instructions.”
Afterwards, Mr Bristow said: “It was super to be at the opening of Test Labs’ new facility.
"New jobs, new opportunities and new profile for Peterborough. "