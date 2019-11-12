New management at Northampton bar to give away complimentary cocktails on Friday nights

Fancy a free gin fizz or mojito on your next night out in Northampton? Of course you do.

After taking over Baroque on St Giles Street this month, new bosses at the late night bar are looking for different ways to drum up business.

The bar has been given a fresh look now the new owners took over.

Under the management of Nathan Allard, and owners Adam Gearey and Steve Allen, the trio opened their new venture on November 1 after a facelift.

As of this week, Baroque will be launching their free cocktails offer.

But there is a catch.

The deal starts this Friday (November 15) between 8pm and 10pm where cocktails, including mojitos and gin fizz will be free, for women only.

The new bar has been extended to make way for more drinks.

The offer is being led by Nathan, who has worked at pubs in Northampton before including The Sevens in St James and the Squirrels Inn in Duston.

Nathan said: "It's my first management role here in Northampton but I've always worked behind bars - I know the job like the back of my hand.

"I love this job because you get to meet new people, and it's perfect for me as I can't sit down. I have to be moving around all the time."

Before taking on the role, Nathan started a job at Pontins, in Brean Sands, as a 'bluecoat'.

The bar has been painted grey and it has new seating inside and outside in the garden.

He is now in charge of five staff at Baroque, has overseen the revamp which includes a bigger bar, new DJ booth and he is excited to be rolling out more of his new ideas next year.

From January he is hoping to host comedy nights, is thinking about serving vegan food and starting kareoke nights, too.

But for now, Baroque is open for drinks from midday to 11pm between Sunday and Thursday, from midday to 2am on Fridays, and from midday to 4am on Saturdays.