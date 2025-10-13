New homes, village hall improvements and heritage updates among latest Northamptonshire planning applications

Library picture (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

West Northamptonshire Council has received a range of new planning and listed building applications this week, including proposals for new homes, heritage property alterations, and community improvements across the Northampton area.

In Hardingstone, plans have been submitted for changes to Marazion, 78 High Street, including the replacement of an aluminium roof window and timber-framed glazed bay with frameless and UPVC alternatives. The retrospective application includes both full planning and listed building consent requests (references 2025/3829/FULL and 2025/3763/LBC).

Meanwhile, in Dallington, a proposal has been lodged for a single-storey rear extension and other alterations at 2C Dallington Green, including a new porch, partial garage conversion, and a side garden outbuilding (2025/3867/FULL).

A major outline application has been submitted for up to 50 new homes on land south of Boughton Road, Moulton (2025/3633/MAO), with access and associated works included in the proposal.

In Overstone, developers have also brought forward reserved matters for 35 dwellings at Overstone Lane, forming part of a much larger scheme of up to 2,000 homes first approved under outline permission DA/2013/0850. The latest plans cover layout, landscaping, and access, as well as play spaces and internal roads (2025/3836/MAR).

In Blakesley, Angle House at 43 Old School Lane is the subject of planning and listed building applications (2025/3615/FULL and 2025/3912/LBC) for a single-storey rear extension.

Spratton Village Hall, on School Road, has applied for permission to replace its existing red asbestos cement roof tiles with fibre cement slates (2025/3682/FULL) to improve safety and longevity.

In Castle Ashby, plans have been submitted for a change of use of the Walled Garden to allow for private and public events, alongside the erection of a temporary marquee (2025/3326/FULL).

In Silverstone, a variation has been sought to amend planning conditions relating to 9, 10 and 12 The Elms—part of a previous 12-home development—to regularise the dwellings and update landscaping details (2025/3779/S73).

A separate application in Potterspury seeks permission to build a three-bedroom detached home with car port and parking area next to Rose Cottage, 6 Church Lane (2025/3859/FULL).

Finally, in East Haddon, The Manor House on Main Street has applied to convert its garage area into living accommodation (2025/3893/FULL).

All applications can be viewed online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/applications or in person at council offices.

Representations or comments should be made within 21 days of this notice — dated October 9, 2025 — either online or in writing to the Planning Department, West Northamptonshire Council, The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, NN1 1DE.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.