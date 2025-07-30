New exotic food spot opening in Finedon this week as owner ‘super excited’ to bring something new to town
Packed full vitamins and other nutrients, acai berries are a lot like grapes and grow on a type of palm tree.
Having spent time travelling in Australia and New Zealand, 21-year-old Gemma Fowler noticed the growing trend for acai bowls, and wanted to bring it to Northamptonshire, filling a niche in the local food scene.
Now, she’s taking on the unit in Wellingborough Road, Finedon, and is keen to bring a piece of her travels to the town.
She said: “I’m super excited. Everything is ready, we’ve had a few delays but I’m super excited for the opening.
"I couldn’t find anything like it in the area unless you went to big cities, so I decided to open up an acai cafe because I wanted to bring something different to the town.
“I’ve had such a good response since posting about it, I think everyone is super excited to try it. I’ve definitely taken influence from my time in Australia and New Zealand, the cafes over there are a different level.
"The nearest place you can find a bowl is London, and I’m really excited to bring acai bowls to Northamptonshire. I know it will be a big success here.”
Gemma, from Northampton, chose Finedon as it’s a ‘good catchment area’ for the likes of Kettering, Wellingborough, and Irthlingborough, and moved into the unit previously taken up by Crusty’s Cafe.
Acai (pronounced ‘a-say-ee’) bowls are a popular South American smoothie-like food which usually consists of acai puree and fresh fruits, often topped with granola, seeds, nuts, and more fresh food.
However, while Hidden Gem will specialise in exotic options, it will also bring hungry locals a range of more conventional cafe items such as toasties, bagels, all-day breakfasts, soft drinks, coffee, and smoothies.
Gemma added: “I think it’s really important to me to have the locals coming in, although I’m specialising in the acai and want people to travel to me, I still want to cater to locals.”
As part of the opening day celebrations, the first 20 customers will receive an exclusive mini flower bouquet, as Hidden Gem has partnered with the Milton Keynes-based Cariad Floral Design.
Hidden Gem will be open six days a week from 8.30am until 4pm, and is closed on Tuesdays.
