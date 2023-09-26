Chester House is celebrating Halloween with a handful of activities

As Halloween inches closer, The Chester House Estate is getting into the spirit by launching a new family-friendly escape room in October.

Set in an enchanted forest where players must cast a spell to release a witch’s curse, the escape room is delivered by Trapp’d, which has escape rooms locally in Northampton, Corby, Kettering, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Laird, director of Trapp’d said: “We can’t wait to open our new escape room at Chester House, our mobile escape room has been on site across the summer and has proved extremely popular, so it is great that we are nearly ready to open our latest site.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I can’t reveal too much at the moment, but this fun-filled escape room is perfect for the whole family, so get ready for Spellbound: The Witches of Chester House.”

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “The Chester House Estate has now been open for nearly two years and the team continue to develop and grow the site.

"I am pleased this will now include a new escape room, the team at Trapp’d are keeping their cards very close to their chest and I can’t wait to see what they have created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Halloween just around the corner and spooky activities planned on site - the timing couldn’t be better.”

Bookings for Spellbound: The Witches of Chester House will start from late September.