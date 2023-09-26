New escape room to debut at The Chester House Estate in time for the Halloween season
As Halloween inches closer, The Chester House Estate is getting into the spirit by launching a new family-friendly escape room in October.
Set in an enchanted forest where players must cast a spell to release a witch’s curse, the escape room is delivered by Trapp’d, which has escape rooms locally in Northampton, Corby, Kettering, and more.
David Laird, director of Trapp’d said: “We can’t wait to open our new escape room at Chester House, our mobile escape room has been on site across the summer and has proved extremely popular, so it is great that we are nearly ready to open our latest site.
"I can’t reveal too much at the moment, but this fun-filled escape room is perfect for the whole family, so get ready for Spellbound: The Witches of Chester House.”
Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “The Chester House Estate has now been open for nearly two years and the team continue to develop and grow the site.
"I am pleased this will now include a new escape room, the team at Trapp’d are keeping their cards very close to their chest and I can’t wait to see what they have created.
"With Halloween just around the corner and spooky activities planned on site - the timing couldn’t be better.”
Bookings for Spellbound: The Witches of Chester House will start from late September.
More information about what’s happening at The Chester House Estate during the Halloween season can be found here.