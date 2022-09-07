New Earls Barton residents keep it in the family
Getting to know your neighbours will be easy for one woman who has just moved into a new-build home – the site manager is her brother!
John Webber welcomed his sister, Gail, and her soon-to-be husband Garry Stephen into their new Earls Barton property, constructed by David Wilson Homes.
Gail and Garry lived separately before they moved in, feeling this was the right time to move into the same house as one another.
Gail said: “The home suited our wants and needs as it was a large, airy property with a driveway and double garage.”
There is also plenty of room for Gail’s business as a hair and makeup artist and an office upstairs in the four-bedroom property.
Gail continued: “John knows that I enjoy a beautiful home, I have restyled many and have done a lot of the work myself, so he encouraged me to think of a new build where we could both just move into a home and not do anything but enjoy our choices of kitchen, wardrobes, lighting and flooring.”
“We chose to buy with David Wilson Homes as they are known for their good quality homes and high specification finishes. The sales team were also really good, they were always on hand with regular contact and always approachable and friendly.”
The Wickets is located in Earls Barton and is surrounded by countryside while overlooking a vineyard and two picturesque lakes.
Jason Hearn, who is the sales director at David Wilson Homes, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gail and Garry to The Wickets. We hope they are now all settled in and are enjoying their new home.”