Acting Chief Constable for Northamptonshire Police Ivan Balhatchet is one step closer to being named as the force’s boss after being named as the ‘preferred’ candidate.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone named Mr Balhatchet as her preferred candidate for the role.

Mr Balhatchet has been interim Chief Constable since October 2023, after the launch of an investigation into the actions of since dismissed Nick Adderley.

If appointed Mr Balhatchet will take home a salary in excess of £176,000 a year.

Ivan Balhatchet preferred candidate Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police /OPFCC

Ms Stone selected Mr Balhatchet as her preferred candidate as Chief Constable following a ‘challenging, competitive assessment process’.

She said: “All three candidates were of an extremely high calibre, and the interview panel members were unanimous that Ivan was outstanding in the incredibly challenging interview process. I know he is the right Chief Constable to work with me to deliver the priorities of my public safety plan.

“Rebuilding trust and confidence in Northamptonshire Police and improving standards is a huge challenge. And he had already begun to lay strong foundations as interim Chief Constable. Ivan impressed me enormously with his passion and his clear plans to strengthen ties with partners and focus on the priorities of local communities. His commitment to delivering on the priorities of local people, protecting the vulnerable and supporting his officers and staff was unmatched.”

Dismissed: former Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Nick Adderley /National World

Over two days, three shortlisted candidates took part in panel exercises involving staff and stakeholders, before facing a formal interview panel chaired by Ms Stone. Independent advisors oversaw the recruitment and assessment process.

Mr Balhatchet joined Northamptonshire Police in 2000 where he carried out a variety of roles, mainly as a detective, including senior investigating officer, strategic firearms commander, and hostage negotiator.

In 2016 he headed the Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Command in London which was responsible for investigating all rape offences in the capital.

He was the Metropolitan Police's commander for intelligence and covert policing, responsible for tackling some of the most serious crimes and establishing strategic working with key stakeholders, including surveillance commissioners.

Mr Balhatchet pioneered high-profile policing initiatives such as Live Facial Recognition and oversaw custody provision across the Metropolitan Police area before he returned to Northamptonshire Police in May 2022 as assistant chief constable, before being promoted to deputy chief constable.

He said: “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to lead Northamptonshire Police and take forward my vision to make this a safer county, where communities feel supported and the vulnerable are protected.

“It is a privilege to be able to work with the Commissioner and implement my plans to improve standards and increase our engagement with the communities. I am excited to have responsibility for making sure that the officers and staff of Northamptonshire Police have the right support to deliver a truly excellent service to the people of this county.”

Mr Balhatchet’s appointment is subject to confirmation at a special meeting of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel.

Former Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Nick Adderley was sacked in June 2024, after being found guilty of gross misconduct.

Adderley had breached standards of professional behaviour – he misrepresented his military service on multiple occasions and wore a South Atlantic Falklands medal to which he was not entitled and lied about his educational achievements.