New basketball initiative at Northampton park hopes to encourage young people to be ‘best version of themselves’

A new basketball initiative, which is starting this week at a Northampton park, hopes to encourage young people to be the “best version of themselves”.

Basketball Northants and Anna Letts, an independent educator, secured lottery funding to run a series of informal ‘turn up and play’ basketball coaching sessions at the Racecourse.

The team hopes it will not only be a positive sporting activity, but act as an early intervention and positive diversionary activity for the young people of Northampton.

Basketball player Andre Arissol, the face of the ‘carry a basketball not a blade’ campaign, will be involved at some NN Streetballerz sessions – as well as other experienced coaches.

They will begin by running four summer sessions, with it evolving into an after school club from September.

Though this initiative links with the launch of Basketball Northants’ ‘carry a basketball not a blade’ campaign, they will not be directly talking or teaching those who attend about anti knife crime.

There will be some informal educational talks from Anna, but this will only be properly implemented when they know the level of interest and more about the young people.

The summer sessions will run on August 18, 21, 25 and 28, split into two sessions of two hours long between 12pm and 4pm.

The plan is to target young people of secondary school age, who love to play at the Racecourse but are not in an affiliated basketball club.

Secondary school age children can simply turn up at least 15 minutes before the start time to register and get involved.

The sessions are free and the Cube Cruiser will be on hand to provide refreshments.

This new initiative comes off the back of the launch of 'carry a basketball not a blade' campaign.

The long-term hope is to successfully launch NN Streetballerz across the town and county, with a view to taking on more volunteers at each venue and securing more funding.

Martin Spencer, chair of Basketball Northants, says that following the campaign launch they quickly identified what young people wanted to see – and that was the opportunity to “engage in positive sports activity”.

“The highly qualified coaches and leaders will engage with the young people to not only develop their skills on the court, but influence them to adopt a healthy lifestyle and make positive choices,” said Martin.

Anna shared that young people were asked what they do in their spare time and most said nothing, so this offers those of any ability the chance to get involved in sport.

“It’s about having a positive role model,” said Anna. “Andre talks openly about the importance of making the right choices.

“This will help them develop their basketball skills, but their softer skills too – like communication, leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship.

“It’s not only about being the best player they can be, but the best people they can be. It’s about being the best version of themselves.”

Any players already in a community or national league club are welcome to join the voluntary team of basketball leaders.

This is also open to older teens interested in becoming coaches, as Anna says “the opportunity to be a role model is important”.