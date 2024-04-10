Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midsummer Place shopping centre has confirmed it will welcome the American chicken chain, Wingstop to its newly refurbished Boulevard.

It will be located in the former Burger King unit next to Pret A Manger and will occupy the last remaining vacant location to fully complete The Boulevard food court, which offers national brands LEON and Starbucks as well as eight independent street food outlets such as Panda Woo, House of Sliders and Nero Pizza.

Wingstop’s chicken wings are a favourite of famous America rapper Rick Ross, who loves them so much that he has bought a tring of franchises of the brand in the States.

The Central Milton Keynes location has been confirmed as one of several sites that Lemon Pepper Holdings, the UK franchisee of US brand Wingstop, is planning to open in 2024.

The brand, which makes wings, tenders, burgers, and sides cooked to order, currently operates over 40 UK branches.

Simon Martin, General Manager at Midsummer Place said: “It is wonderful to announce the confirmation that Wingstop will join Midsummer Place and will complete the Boulevard food and beverage offering. As we approach the finer and warmer weather, we will soon see the full potential of this area that has already become a popular destination for visitors wanting to try new and exciting world foods.”

