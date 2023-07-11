Nene Valley Rotary awards a Paul Harris Fellowship to the Lewis Foundation

News you can trust since 1931
Rotary awards a Paul Harris Fellowship to the Lewis Foundation
By Geoffrey YeowartContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST

Lorraine Lewis, co founder of the Lewis Foundation, was recently awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship along with a cheque for £2500 to support the charity in its efforts to support cancer patients across the East Midlands.

The Paul Harris Fellowship is named after the founder of Rotary International. It is awarded by Rotary to people who have shown outstanding service and dedication to their communities.

The Lewis Foundation was founded in 2016 by Lorraine and Lee Lewis to support cancer patients undergoing treatment in hospital with gifts and support packages.

Rotary Nene Valley president Tony Billson awards Paul Harris Fellowship to Lorraine LewisRotary Nene Valley president Tony Billson awards Paul Harris Fellowship to Lorraine Lewis
In six years it has grown from supplying one cancer ward to now supplying 14 hospitals in our region every week.

It now calls on over 50 volunteers to enable it to continue with this mammoth task.

For more information on this or other Rotary matters please contact Geoff Yeowart at [email protected]

