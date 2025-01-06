Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nene Valley Community First Responders, who regularly respond to 999 and 111 calls, working with East Midlands Ambulance Service, are appealing for funds for a new car.

Serving Wellingborough, Bozeat, Wollaston, Earls Barton, Sywell, Finedon, Rushden, Irthlingborough and Higham Ferrers and the surrounding areas, charity volunteers will now have to use their transport to deliver potentially life-saving help.

The charity previously had a dedicated car, however its lease has now expired.

Nene Valley Community First Responders began in 2008 as Wollaston Community First Responders, and does not receive any government funding, instead relies largely on voluntary donations to help its 10 trained responders attend emergency calls, providing help to those in need before the ambulance service can arrive.

A Nene Valley Community First Responders spokesman said: “We are a very small charity that provide emergency medical support to the local community, responding to 999 and 111 calls and working with East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

“We’re looking for some support from the local community in helping us to fund a new lease car. Unfortunately, our lease car has come to the end of its lease, which means that in order to continue we will have to use our own vehicles at our own cost.”

The charity currently has around two-years funding available, but needs funds for two more to secure a emergency call-our car on a four year lease which would cost approximately £12,000.

Those who are able to donate are asked to do so by visiting Nene Valley Community First Responders’ website here.