Neighbours close to Northamptonshire military air base warned about months of noise as satellite golf ball is removed

Neighbours of the US/CIA eavesdropping operation at a Northamptonshire air base are warned of possible noise as a huge golf ball structure is dismantled over the coming months.

Advance warning has been given of plans to remove the decommissioned golf ball satellite structure at RAF Croughton, with work to begin on Friday, August 1. The work is expected to continue until the end of December.

Residents are advised that during this period, they may notice increased noise levels and a slight rise in traffic, particularly at the beginning and end of the working day, according to our sister paper The Banbury Guardian.

The base has asked that information is given to the wider community to help prevent unnecessary concern and ensure everyone is informed.

The golf ball satellite structure which is to be dismantled.

It is thought the work is part of a £200 million expansion programme given the green light by South Northamptonshire Council in 2016. The upgrade is to intensify its top secret information channelling role between the USA and the rest of the world.

At the time of the expansion agreement, Paul Mobbs of Croughtonwatch said: “Not surprisingly there was an almost simultaneous restatement of the importance of the UK-USA ‘special intelligence relationship’ post-Brexit.

“I wonder to what extent local councillors knew, or were even bothered about, the role the new, expanded base will serve in mass public surveillance; and the directing of arguably unlawful drone operations in the Middle East and Africa.”

The former RAF bomber base, now fully operated by the USA, is becoming the centre for consolidated operations from other US intelligence groups based at RAF Molesworth in Cambridgeshire.

The Croughton base is officially HQ for the 422d Air Base Group which says it ‘Develops combat-ready professional airmen, delivers worldwide communications, enables global strike operations and supports mission partners’.

The base made headlines when it intercepted Germany’s then-Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s mobile telephone. It is also implicated in drone activity in the middle east, according to Peace News.

An Oxford Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) spokesman said: “Croughton is one of the largest international military intelligence hubs. This major US communication and intelligence base supports many US military sites in Europe and is involved in worldwide war operations.

“These include space communications, data links, military drone information, bomber guidance, missile defence, diplomatic communications, and command and control warfighting functions.”