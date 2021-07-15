Neigh-bourly firefighters rescue horse stuck in Northampton river

Firefighters had to rescue a horse that wound up stuck in a Northampton river last night (July 14).

Fire crews from Mereway and Moulton were called to Weston Mill Lane at 9.26pm yesterday evening where they found a horse stuck in the river in water that came up to its stomach.

A spokeswoman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Members of the public were trying to stop the horse from moving into deeper water.

Firefighters rushed to this horse's rescue when it became stuck in a river.

"On assessing the incident, crews called for assistance from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service as the nearest available animal rescue crew.

"A British equine vet from Wellingborough was mobilised to the scene to assist in the rescue procedure and ensure the horse remained calm."

Firefighters used lighting, rescue lines and specialist animal rescue equipment to move the horse to safety.