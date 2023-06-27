Nearly £5,000 has been raised by a charity walk in memory of a first time mum-to-be, on what would have been her 26th birthday. Lauren Brand was 27 weeks pregnant with her first child when she tragically passed away last October, after suffering from SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Her daughter was named Harper as Lauren had spoken about how she loved that name for a baby girl. Six months on from their passing, Lauren’s mother Hayley Brand, brother Adam Brand and her workplace Barclays decided to do a 10 kilometre walk in their memory. The walk, which ended up being closer to 10 miles than it was kilometres, took place in Broadway, the Cotswolds on Lauren’s birthday last Thursday (June 22). The funds raised by Lauren’s mother and brother, which finished at almost £4,100, are being donated to Northamptonshire Health Charity’s Daisy Suite Appeal – to improve the child bereavement facilities at Northampton General Hospital. Hayley also picked the charity for Barclays to fundraise for, The Daisy Garland, working exclusively for children with epilepsy. Lauren and Harper’s family have been surrounded by endless support and love since the tragic loss on October 17, 2022. The generous donations of loved ones and those who have been touched by the tragedy has seen the fundraising total exceed £4,000. A number of family and friends also travelled to Broadway to support and meet the walkers at the finish line. Lauren’s mother Hayley said: “Lauren has left such a big gap in our lives and it will never be the same without her. “She would have been a great mother to Harper as she was so caring, giving and all she wanted was to build a happy family. “She had an infectious laugh that we’ll never forget.” Hayley says she and her family will continue to raise money for the Daisy Suite Appeal and epilepsy charities each year, specifically to mark Lauren’s birthday. “She would want us to be strong and continue to do things in her memory,” added Hayley, who already plans to organise a charity ball on Lauren’s 27th birthday next June. Helen Bull, one of the five Barclays employees who completed the walk, has so far raised £680 and spoke of the importance of the memorial event. It was Helen’s idea to complete the sponsored walk on Lauren’s birthday, to show her family and friends that her workplace is still thinking of her. Helen knew Lauren for all the time she worked at Barclays and said: “She was always kind, caring and thought of others. She loved her family and friends very much. “Nothing was too much trouble for her and whatever she was asked to do, she’d do it. She was really hard working.” Helen recalled watching Lauren grow and develop into a more confident version of herself. “She was very well loved by everyone that knew her,” Helen added. “She is really sadly missed and I think of her most days.” Helen is “over the moon” to have raised £680 so far and there is a chance Barclays will match her final total – which would make an even bigger difference to The Daisy Garland charity. Donations can still be made to the two fundraising pages, which you can visit here and here.