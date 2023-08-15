Nearly 100 people to take on 5km run, ice bath and burger in aid of Northampton man’s overseas cancer treatment

Tens of people are getting ready to take on a five kilometre run, jump in an ice bath and eat a burger in aid of a Northampton man’s overseas cancer treatment.

The Flavour Trailer, a gourmet burger business founded by Mario Shephard and Charley Cummings, is hosting the fundraiser this evening (August 15) after being touched by Justin Vanezi’s story.

Justin, owner of authentic Greek food business My Meze BBQ and a DJ for a number of years, was diagnosed with two types of cancer last year and “time is now not on his side”.

Justin Vanezi and his four-year-old son Joey.

One is an extremely rare and aggressive form of blood cancer, called Primary Cutaneous Diffuse B Cell Lymphoma of the leg, and the other is Large B-Cell Lymphoma which grows daily.

Justin has undergone 14 rounds of chemotherapy, 15 rounds of radiotherapy and most recently CAR-T therapy – all in less than 12 months.

However, as all options on the NHS have been exhausted, his partner Becky Collinson set up an online fundraising page to fund the only avenue left – overseas treatment and trials.

Tonight’s fundraiser is taking place at The Flavour Trailer’s HQ in Brixworth, with four different start times at 6pm, 6.30pm, 7pm and 7.30pm.

Mario made the decision to organise this fundraiser a couple of weeks ago after seeing Justin’s story online, as he knew it was a good opportunity to “rally the troops”.

Nearly all of the tickets, priced at £20 per person, have been sold – meaning almost 100 people will be taking on the challenge.

The Flavour Trailer’s goal was to raise £2,000, which Mario says they will “almost definitely reach”.

When asked how it feels to see just how many people have organised fundraisers for Justin’s treatment, Mario said: “It’s heartwarming. It gives you faith in our wonderful culture and society. We’re happy to be able to help a little bit.”

As some people may not be able to take part in the challenge, Mario wanted to remind everyone that “we’re all vulnerable and human” and “we have a duty to help others out”.

“If you can, you should help,” he said. “The fundraisers are giving Justin light in what’s probably a very dark time.”

Tickets for The Flavour Trailer’s fundraiser are still available to purchase here if anyone would like to take part.