National Volunteers Week: Northamptonshire celebrates their hardworking volunteers

Northamptonshire's charities and organisations took to social media to thank their hardworking volunteers for National Volunteers' Week (June 1 - June 6).

Using the hashtag #NationalVolunteersWeek, they sang the praises of the pandemic heroes, who sacrificed their free time to help their local communities in different ways.

From litter-picking to saving lives, we have so many incredible volunteers across Northamptonshire, who deserve to be celebrated.

Although we are unable to list every volunteer in the county, the team at this newspaper want to say - from the bottom of our hearts - thank you all for your service and making Northamptonshire a better place.

Here are just a few teams of volunteers, who deserve our endless gratitude:

1. The Green Patch The Green Patch is a large groundwork community garden project in Kettering. They host volunteer days, children's clubs, education sessions and family events. They offer safe spaces for people in their harmony garden, care for animals - including chickens, rabbits, ducks and a cat - sell fresh produce, give wildlife a home and even keep bees! Photo: The Green Patch

2. North Northants First Responders The North Northants First Responders are a group of volunteers who respond to 999 calls for the East Midlands Ambulance Service and provide first aid at events. They work within the community to show people how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator - skills that often make the difference between life or death. They won the Corby Community Spirit award in April - fantastic work! Photo: North Northants First Responders

3. Northampton Hope Centre The volunteers at the Northampton Hope Centre have been working tirelessly to help those affected by poverty and homelessness. Pictured is their charity shop staff - all proceeds from the shop fund the services that Hope provides. Keep up the life-changing work, everyone! Photo: Louise Danielczuk

4. Shire Sounds Radio Shire Sounds Radio is a community run radio station and compiles a team of volunteers, who have been working all through lockdown to keep locals entertained and offering a wide variety of live shows, music and news from 6am at weekends until 9pm every weekday. Keep up the amazing work! Photo: Sarah Langdon