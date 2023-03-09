National Social Prescribing Day: ‘It’s all about being happy, motivated and empowering others’

Today is National Social Prescribing Day (March 9), which a Northampton-based social prescriber says is “all about being happy, motivated and empowering others”.

But let’s break that down – what does social prescribing really mean?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The focus is looking at all social factors that can impact our health and connect people to non-medical groups, activities, services and support.

The focus of social prescribing looking at all social factors that can impact our health, and connect people to non-medical groups, activities, services and support.

The aim is to encourage change and improve lives, no matter how small of a difference it makes.

Debbie Terry, the lead social prescriber at General Practice Alliance, said: “When we think about our health, we often think about doctors or medication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there are many things that can influence our health outside of medicine, such as feeling isolated and alone, having money worries, or feeling stressed and overwhelmed.”

A group of social prescribers from a team called SPRING were at Weston Favell Shopping Centre today (March 9), raising awareness and helping people take the first steps to improve their lives.

The aim is to encourage change and improve lives, no matter how small of a difference it makes.

“We want to connect people to local organisations in the charity sector, community groups, occupational therapists, and courses they may find useful to take,” said Debbie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are led by what each individual wants and needs.”

Debbie used people with fibromyalgia as an example, who experience widespread pain and extreme tiredness on a daily basis.

If social prescribers can empower and motivate them to take small steps to get out and about, to minimise the isolation they experience, Debbie says this will “improve their world and how they process and deal with the condition”.

The SPRING social prescribing team at Weston Favell Shopping Centre today (March 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But social prescribing is not just about people with illnesses or conditions, it is also for those entering different stages of their lives – such as new parents struggling to navigate their journey.

It is also for those who want to exercise but may only feel comfortable doing so in particular environments – which is why SPRING and General Practice Alliance is launching a women’s only swimming group.

There are women’s only groups and wellbeing activities, as well as men’s groups – with one specifically for those who have lost partners and are trying to navigate their lives.

Debbie said: “For socially isolated individuals who are lonely and looking for something to do, groups and activities open up a whole new world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today is a day we can shout about the work we do and what we offer.”

There are two ways people can reach out to social prescribers for guidance and advice.

The first is speaking to your GP, as there are many social prescribers based in doctors surgeries across Northampton and are ready to help.

The alternative is to self-refer online, enabling people to reach out for support from the comfort of their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie said: “It is all about knowledge, understanding how your body works, and giving things a go that will improve your mental health and wellbeing.

“People can tell us what they want and need – whether that be a confidence boost and motivation, or help in finding a new social group.”

Debbie says since the pandemic, many have become “isolated, lonely and have put off going out”, and now it is about building them back up and empowering them.