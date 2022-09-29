A protest against the rising cost of living will take place in Northampton.

The ‘National Day Of Action: Enough Is Enough’ protest will begin at 1pm in Market Square on Saturday (October 1).

Protestors will meet after at The Yard in Gold Street at 3pm for a “symbolic bill burning” and to support each other.

Events like this - hosted by Don’t Pay - are taking place across the country as Saturday marks the energy price cap increase. The protests aim to make sure “no one is cold or hungry this winter”.

On the Northampton event’s Facebook page, organisers said: “October 1 will see energy prices rising by 25 percent making them more than double what they were last year, this is at a time when there is a cost of living crisis.

“Well we say enough is enough, join the fight back and get involved.”