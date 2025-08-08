Mystery surrounds when £54.5 million ‘relief’ road in Northampton will fully open despite final part set to complete next week

A completion date has been revealed for the final section of Northampton’s North West Relief Road (NWRR), but it remains unclear when the entire road will be open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In autumn 2024, Persimmon Homes started work on the final phase of the £54.5 million NWRR, which runs from the Windhover pub in Kingsthorpe through to New Sandy Lane next to Harlestone Firs. A ‘summer 2025’ completion date had been widely reported, but Persimmon Homes have now confirmed a more specific timeframe for their section.

A Persimmon Homes spokesperson said: “The developer controlled section of the NWRR which extends from York Way to the development side of the railway line will be ready to open by the end of next week (August 15).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Northamptonshire Council spokesperson said: “We welcome the news that this section of the NWRR will be ready to open shortly.”

Mystery surrounds when £54.5 million NWRR (pictured) ‘relief’ road in Northampton will fully open despite final part set to complete next week. Credit: Richard Durham

However, the council has not confirmed when the entire relief road will open to traffic. The newspaper has asked WNC to clarify the full opening date but has yet to receive a response.

Planning consent for the NWRR was granted in September 2020, despite opposition from local campaign groups after more than 30 years in the pipeline. The project only received the green light after West Northamptonshire Council voted to take out a £20 million loan in December 2021 to cover a funding shortfall.

Work began on the road in March 2022. Phase one, from the A428 to a roundabout near Grange Farm just south of the railway line, was built by Persimmon Homes. The council then built the section over the railway line, completed in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final section runs through part of Harlestone Firs, where 1,800 trees were felled to make way for the road. In partnership with David Wilson Homes, Persimmon is also building 3,000 new homes on Dallington Fields. Developers and the Althorp Estate, which owns Harlestone Firs, have promised to replant 8,000 native trees and shrubs to mitigate the loss of woodland, with the replanting now underway.

Phil Larratt, speaking when he was in charge of Highways at West Northamptonshire Council before losing his seat at the local elections in May, said: “Once completed, it will create an unbroken link across the western side of Northampton between the A508 and the A4500. Its aim is to accommodate housing growth at Dallington Fields, reduce congestion on overcrowded roads through nearby villages and parts of Northampton, while improving road connectivity.”

However, former Conservative councillor Sam Rumens, previously representing Kingsthorpe North ward, voiced doubts. He said: “Though I am not convinced the NWRR will provide any relief to Kingsthorpe – in my view, it is merely an access road for housing – we now need to see this project completed in full as soon as possible. We can’t have a road to nowhere.

“More fundamentally, we need to continue on the pathway to getting a proper orbital road built, most likely connecting the area near J16 of the M1 with the A43 around Moulton/Sywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northampton needs a proper orbital road system, and until it has one, our potential for economic growth will be held back, and both road users and others in Kingsthorpe and beyond will continue to suffer from increased pollution, congestion, and journey times.”

An opening date has finally been revealed for the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR), which links up to the NWRR. The long-delayed SLRR will finally open to traffic on Tuesday August 12, WNC has confirmed.