Mystery surrounds ring found in Northampton's Guildhall as it could have been there since 2017
A ring has been found in Northampton’s Guildhall – and it could have been there since 2017.
Police say the ring was handed to officers recently after staff found it in a council interview room. The date ‘August 8, 2017’ was written on the envelope that the ring was in, so it could have been there for as long as six years or more.
The distinctive ring has a highly detailed surface, gold edging and an inscription inside that reads ‘Forever soulmates’ alongside a woman’s name.
Anyone who believes the ring may be theirs, or who has information about who it may belong to, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000629896.
Police say proof of ownership will be required in order to successfully claim the ring.