News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

Mystery surrounds ring found in Northampton's Guildhall as it could have been there since 2017

The ring was found in a council interview room and has the inscription ‘forever soulmates’, alongside a woman’s name
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A ring has been found in Northampton’s Guildhall – and it could have been there since 2017.

Police say the ring was handed to officers recently after staff found it in a council interview room. The date ‘August 8, 2017’ was written on the envelope that the ring was in, so it could have been there for as long as six years or more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The distinctive ring has a highly detailed surface, gold edging and an inscription inside that reads ‘Forever soulmates’ alongside a woman’s name.

A ring was found in the Guildhall in Northampton in an envelope with the date 'August 8, 2017' written in on it.A ring was found in the Guildhall in Northampton in an envelope with the date 'August 8, 2017' written in on it.
A ring was found in the Guildhall in Northampton in an envelope with the date 'August 8, 2017' written in on it.
Most Popular

Anyone who believes the ring may be theirs, or who has information about who it may belong to, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000629896.

Police say proof of ownership will be required in order to successfully claim the ring.

Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshire PolicePolice