Mystery surrounds cute hamster found abandoned in cage under a bush in Northampton

Quicksilver was found dumped in a bush in Northampton

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a hamster was abandoned in a cage which was left in a bush in Northampton.

The hamster was found on Sunday (August 8) by a concerned member of the public, who kindly took the hamster home and reported the incident to the RSPCA.

The young male Syrian hamster was collected by RSPCA Inspector Ann Bennett who took him to the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch, who have since named him Quicksilver.

Ann said: “We are grateful to the member of the public who found the hamster and kept him safe until we were able to collect.

“This was quite a strange abandonment because the hamster had very good facilities, the cage had been recently cleaned out with fresh substrate and food and water had been provided.

“But for reasons unknown someone had dumped the hamster in a bush in Nethermead Court, Northampton.

“I would like to try to trace the owner to find out the circumstances and highlight that the RSPCA are here to support pet owners if they are struggling, to prevent this from occurring in the future.

“Given how well the hamster was cared for I don't believe this was a deliberate attempt to cause suffering, but if anyone is struggling they must contact us and not leave any animal in these circumstances, as it was lucky a member of the public found the hamster and removed them from potential danger.

“If anyone has any information please call the RSPCA inspector appeal line in confidence on 0300 123 8018.”

Dawn Smith, the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch’s Animal Welfare Manager, said: “Quicksilver is such a sweet little boy - I’m currently caring for him at my home and he’s settled in really well. He just loves to nibble on some sweet apple slices and running very quickly around in his wheel. It’s just really sad to think that he’s been abandoned in this way.”

Follow the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch on Face book or Instagram for updates on little Quicksilver.