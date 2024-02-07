Mystery Northamptonshire man wins Set For Life lottery and bags £10,000 a month for a whole year
A mystery Northamptonshire man has won a lottery game, which has bagged him £10,000 a month for a whole year.
Known only as Mr H, the lucky winner matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Thursday January 18.
Mr H played using a random selection of numbers via the National Lottery website and after his win, chose to release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Fantastic news for Mr. H - he can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for an entire year. Huge congratulations.”
Set For Life sees players pick five main numbers and one ‘Life Ball’, for the chance to win fixed prizes including £10,000 a month for 30 years or £10,000 a month for one year. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.