Mystery Northamptonshire man wins Set For Life lottery and bags £10,000 a month for a whole year

The mystery winner chose a random selection of numbers online
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:37 GMT
A mystery Northamptonshire man has won a lottery game, which has bagged him £10,000 a month for a whole year.

Known only as Mr H, the lucky winner matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Thursday January 18.

Mr H played using a random selection of numbers via the National Lottery website and after his win, chose to release some details through partial publicity.

Mr H from Northamptonshire has won £10,000 a month for a year.Mr H from Northamptonshire has won £10,000 a month for a year.
Mr H from Northamptonshire has won £10,000 a month for a year.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Fantastic news for Mr. H - he can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for an entire year. Huge congratulations.”

Set For Life sees players pick five main numbers and one ‘Life Ball’, for the chance to win fixed prizes including £10,000 a month for 30 years or £10,000 a month for one year. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

