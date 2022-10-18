News you can trust since 1931
Mystery as van 'parked' next to central reservation causes rush-hour queues on A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton

Rush-hour Tailbacks from Rushden to Earls Barton

By Kevin Nicholls
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 8:53am

Police say a van ‘parked’ next to the central reservation has caused huge rush-hour queues on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton on Tuesday (October 18).

Traffic is crawling Rushden to Earls Barton behind the obstruction, somewhere between the Barton and Great Doddington junctions.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed officers received a call at 6.45am and are awaiting recovery of the vehicle but are unsure if the vehicle — which is locked and unattended — may have broken down.

Traffic is queuing on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton on Tuesday morning
