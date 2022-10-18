Police say a van ‘parked’ next to the central reservation has caused huge rush-hour queues on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton on Tuesday (October 18).

Traffic is crawling Rushden to Earls Barton behind the obstruction, somewhere between the Barton and Great Doddington junctions.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed officers received a call at 6.45am and are awaiting recovery of the vehicle but are unsure if the vehicle — which is locked and unattended — may have broken down.