Mystery as £80,000 Porsche crashes through Boots window in Daventry

An £80,000 motor left its driver needing more than aspirin for a headache after crashing through the windows of a chemists on Tuesday night (May 10).

The Porsche Panamera 4 E-hybrid jumped a kerb in the car park before smashing into the Boots store in Wimborne Place, Daventry, at around 7.55pm — missing brick pillars outside but taking out metal shutters, shelving and ceiling panels in the process.

Nobody was injured, but how it got there remains a bit of a mystery and appears to have been an “accident”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mystery surrounds how a wayward Porsche demolished a Boots store in Daventry last night

Police attended the scene but a spokesman later confirmed: “No offences were committed.”

Reviews by BBC car show Top Gear in 2020 revealed the Panamera can do 0-60mph in in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 170mph, adding: "It's part-electric. It's fast. It's huge and luxurious.”