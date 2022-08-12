Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Muslim woman was left feeling sick after eating bacon which a McDonald’s had wrongly put in her food.

Mariam Ali, 29, tucked into a double cheeseburger on Tuesday night (August 9) after her husband Thomas Hall picked up the snack from the Orion Way restaurant in Kettering.

But after taking two bites she noticed rashers of bacon had mistakenly been put inside – leaving her crying because the Quran says eating pork is strictly forbidden.

Mariam and Thomas, the receipt showing their order and the Orion Way McDonald's

McDonald’s has apologised and said they are ‘extremely disappointed’ by the incident, which they put down to human error.

Husband Thomas said: “She was in tears and felt ill. She was gagging to the point of being sick – it was very distressing for her.

“She felt like her religious beliefs had been violated.”

Thomas, who is in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, visited the drive-thru at 8.15pm to pick up food for his wife, who had been working at Next in Carina Road.

He ordered a chicken and bacon wrap for himself and the double cheeseburger for Mariam, who is from India.

After seeing how upset his wife was the 33-year-old went back to the restaurant to complain.

But he said he felt staff did not fully understand how serious the error was and that he was instead given an email address to contact.

He said: “It was like they had no idea about how important the mistake was. Giving bacon to a Muslim is very serious.

“If they did that where she is from they would be going to prison.”

And he added: “If they can’t make sure food they sell has the right ingredients in, what’s to say they won’t make a similar mistake with allergies?

“What I want them to do is go away, find out what happened and make sure it’s not going to happen again.”

When Thomas contacted the email address provided McDonald’s assured him that they take religious beliefs seriously and offered a refund and two complimentary meals to ‘right their wrongs’.

But the couple, who met in Bahrain and now live in Burton Latimer, felt the offer was ‘insulting’.

Thomas said: "Our issue was with the food and their response is to try and give us more food – it just makes no sense whatsoever.

"We’re never eating there again.”

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “We’d like to apologise to the customer in question for their experience. We take order accuracy very seriously and have a number of procedures in place to avoid inaccurate orders.

"We are extremely disappointed that we fell short of these on this occasion. As soon as the issue was bought to the manager’s attention the customer was offered an apology and both a refund and a replacement meal.