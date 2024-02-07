Murderer, 20, jailed for 21 years for fatal stabbing of University of Northampton student

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years for the fatal stabbing of fellow University of Northampton student, Kwabena Osei-Poku.

Last November, a jury found Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 20, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham, guilty of both murder and possession of an article with a blade or point.

Mr Osei-Poku, formerly known as Alfred, died after he was stabbed on Sunday, April 23 last year in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton at 8.50pm – following an altercation which began on the Waterside Campus.

Melvin Lebaga-Idubor.

Lebaga-Idubor was today (February 7) given a life sentence of a minimum of 21 years in prison for Mr Osei-Poku’s murder.

The night of the incident, Lebaga-Idubor, previously of Northampton, had arranged to meet Kwabena under the pretence of wanting to buy cannabis from him. His real intention, however, was to steal Kwabena’s drugs and warn him off dealing on his patch.

With the stolen drugs in his hand, Lebaga-Idubor left the flat he had met Kwabena in and walked off campus.

Kwabena followed in order to try and get his drugs back, but an altercation ensued with Lebaga-Idubor wielding a knife and stabbing him twice in New South Bridge Road.

Kwabena Osei-Poku, formerly known as Alfred, died after he was stabbed on Sunday, April 23 last year in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton.

Following the killing, Lebaga-Idubor called on his friend Antonio Huian, aged 18, of Royal Terrace, Northampton, in order to facilitate his escape.

Huian took him to hospital but the pair left without Lebaga-Idubor receiving any treatment and the clothes he had worn during the murder were then burnt in a metal bin in Huian’s back garden.

Lebaga-Idubor then tried to evade the authorities by travelling to Paris with plans for onward travel to Nigeria. However, he was later persuaded to come home and arrested by officers.

Huian was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was today (February 7) sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for 21 months.

During sentencing, in which the court was packed with Kwabena's family and friends, His Honour Judge David Herbert, said: "Kwabena was a young man with many positive qualities. He had his whole life ahead of him. He was a loving son and elder brother. He was kind and warm-hearted and had many friends."

Earlier in the hearing, Kwabena's younger brother had a moving victim impact statement read out to the court, which said: "Alfred was the definition of the perfect older brother. He would do anything to keep us safe. He would never miss our birthdays. He would always try and include everyone. His confidence and courage is something I'll never forget.

"He was my big brother, a third parent, and can never be replaced."

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “There is no sentence in this world that can make up for the loss of Kwabena but I hope his family can take some comfort from today in the fact that his killer, Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, will not be eligible for release from prison until he is in his 40s.

“I want to thank them for their support throughout our investigation, particularly Kwabena’s mother and father, Joyce and Ken, who have had to call on strength as a result of their son’s death that they should never have had to find.

“Their life has been devastated by the loss of their eldest son and they have to live every day with the pain of knowing they will never see him again.

“This is what knife crime does. It ruins families, destroys potential, and cuts short so many lives needlessly. Young people need to realise how dangerous carrying one is and what the consequences can be if you decide to use one during a conflict.

