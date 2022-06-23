Murder reward doubled to solve murder of Wellingborough man Shane Fox

A charity has doubled the reward on offer to help solve the four-year mystery behind the murder of a 26-year-old Wellingborough man.

In a fresh appeal for anonymous information on the murder of Shane Fox, who was stabbed on Saturday, December 1, 2018, charity Crimestoppers has increased its reward to £20,000 if it leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death.

Shane died from a stab wound to the chest after an incident just after 2am on the Hemmingwell housing estate where he lived in Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Fox died after being stabbed

Despite appeals from his distraught parents Ian and Caroline, Shane’s murder remains unsolved.

Lydia Patsalides, Crimestoppers East Midlands regional manager, said: “Our charity, which is independent of the police, is reaching out to anyone who has stayed silent but wants to do the right thing.

"We hope that by appealing for anonymous information and doubling the reward, Shane’s family and friends may finally have the answers and justice they deserve as their loved one has been cruelly taken away.”On the night Shane was killed, he returned to Nest Farm Crescent from the direction of Nest Farm Road across a grassed area and footpath leading to flats. He was attacked near the car park as he made his way back to his flat.

The suspect was described at the time as a black male in his 20s, wearing a dark-coloured puffa-style jacket with horizontal stitching.

A person was captured on CCTV near the place and around the time of the stabbing

A person in caught on CCTV who was walking past The Well Café just before 2am on December 1, 2018 may be able to assist with the investigation and police would also like to speak to them.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury from Northamptonshire Police’s Major Crime Team, said: “This is still very much a live investigation and we remain as determined as ever to find out who killed Shane and to get some much-needed answers for his family. Shane was killed just three weeks before Christmas in 2018 and I am certain that there are people out there who have the information we need to further this investigation and find the person responsible.

“If you have information that you have not yet passed onto us, please think of Shane’s family who are still, every day, very much living with this loss at the forefront of their minds. Shane was a much-loved man, son, brother and uncle and I am determined to see justice done for him. The Hemmingwell is a close-knit community and I believe someone somewhere knows who murdered him.

“I am appealing to them or anyone with any information about the circumstances leading to Shane’s death or the person involved, to come forward and speak anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers or to the police. I am also appealing for anyone who recognises the person in the CCTV image who was walking past The Well Café at 1.56am to get in touch with us as we believe they may have vital information in relation to this case.”

Floral Tributes in Nest Farm Crescent placed as a memorial to Shane Fox, 26,

Ms Patsalides added: “When you call our charity’s Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, no-one will know. It could be your information that makes all the difference.”