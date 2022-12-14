Murder investigation launched in Wellingborough as man dies of injuries 17 days after attack

A murder investigation has been launched in Wellingborough after a 63-year-old man was attacked in a house on November 25.

The man had answered the door of a house in Highfield Road to three men who said they were from the Border Force.

They attacked him with a screwdriver, as reported by police at the time of the incident, and taken to hospital, but he died of his injuries 17 days later.

Highfield Road, Wellingborough

A spokesman for Northants Police: “The incident happened on Friday, November 25, between 8.45pm and 10pm, when a man answered the door to three males wearing black, purporting to be from the Border Agency. They attacked the man, leaving him with serious injuries.

“The 63-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he sadly died 17 days later on the morning of Monday, December 12.”

It is unknown if the suspects were using a vehicle and officers would like anyone who may have witnessed three people in the area at the time knocking on doors or any other suspicious activity.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “I would urge everyone in the local area to review any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage they might have which could help our investigation. No matter how small you think it is, let us know about it so we can review it.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the victim’s family at this time and my thoughts are with them as they come to terms with this awful news.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be patrolling the area today and anyone in the local area with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.”

