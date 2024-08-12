Murder investigation launched in Wellingborough after man falls from Hind Hotel window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A murder investigation has been launched in Wellingborough after a man fell from a hotel window.

Emergency services were called to the Hind Hotel shortly after 11.30pm last night (Sunday, August 11), following reports that a man in his 30s had fallen from the third floor onto Sheep Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.30am today (August 12), with the road closed off for several hours while police investigated.

A 34-year-old man from Rushden has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

The Hind Hotel, Wellingborough murder investigation/National World

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime team is leading the murder investigation.

He said: “Although an arrest has been made, we would still like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, in particularly anyone who was driving past the hotel and may have captured the incident on dash-com footage.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was walking in Sheep Street or any businesses in the local vicinity with CCTV footage, and who have yet to come forward, to please do so as a matter of urgency.”

“This is a complex and fast-moving investigation, and our team will be working around the clock to establish the full circumstances behind this man’s death.”

Police on the scene of The Hind Hotel, Wellingborough murder investigation/National World

A forensic post mortem examination will take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary in due course to establish the cause of death. Formal identification of the man will take place following this examination.

A scene guard will remain place at the Hind Hotel as the investigation into this serious incident continues. In addition to this, officers will also be in the local vicinity conducting enquiries and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

Sheep Street was closed between its junctions Commercial Way and Oxford Street but has since re-opened to traffic.

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000478458.

Alternatively information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.