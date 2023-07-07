Anthony David Robertson appeared before Lincoln Magistrates' Court this morning charged with the murder of Charlie McGhee Adair. Photo: NationalWorld / Inset: Lincs Police.

A Skegness man has faced his first court appearance charged with robbing and killing Charlie McGhee Adair.

This morning’s two-minute hearing, which started at exactly 10am at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, saw Anthony David Robertson appear in the dock wearing a grey prison-issue sweatshirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old spoke only to convey his date of birth and to confirm that he does not have a current address.

He is charge with murdering Mr Afdair, who was from Corby, and robbing his mobile phone and bank card before using the card fraudulently.

The court was told the incident happened on wasteground off Richmond Road, Skegness, on Monday (July 3).