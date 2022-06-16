Mum's moving tribute to son, 21, killed in Rushden car crash

The family of a man who sadly died in a fatal road traffic collision in Rushden at the beginning of the month have released a tribute to him.

The incident occurred at about 9.10pm on Friday, June 3, when a grey BMW left the road at the roundabout junction with John Clark Way, Tyne Way and Spire Road.

As a result of the collision, two of the occupants were sadly pronounced dead at the scene – a woman in her 40s and 21-year-old Brian Sibanda.

Brian Sibanda and mum Violet

Now, Brian’s mum – Violet, has written the following tribute to him, which has been released on her behalf by Northamptonshire Police.

She said: “Brian will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

“Brian was loving, caring and considerate. He was my ‘big bear’. I called him my ‘gentle giant’ because that is exactly what he was - very gentle.

“While all my children called me ‘mama’, Brian put a twist to it and called me ‘mumma’. l can still hear the echo of his voice calling me.

Brian with his brother Tim

“Brian and his brother Timothy shared a love of music and cars, and Tim will miss him dearly.

“Brian was very responsible as he had to quickly rise up to a ‘father figure’ after the death of his father, and he walked his sister down the aisle at the age of 14. The family was extremely taken aback by how perfect he did this.

“Brian had two nieces and two nephews who called him ‘Uncle Brian’ and they would always run to his room when they visited.

“Our lives are shattered. We will not ask God why; but God has taught us to say ‘it is well with thy soul’.

Brian has been described as 'loving, caring and considerate'

“Sleep well Brian till we meet again. Always loved by all the family and friends.”

Officers would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.