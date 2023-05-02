Mum's anger after daughter suffers head wound in Kettering soft play 'nightmare'

A Kettering mum says she wants answers after her daughter suffered a nasty head wound at a soft play centre.

Nicole Bates has vowed not to return to Wicky’s Play Factory at Wicksteed Park and has hit out at their response both at the time of the incident and since it.

Her daughter Emilie was three at the time of the accident, which took place in February, and was assessed by paramedics in an ambulance.

Nicole Bates with her daughter Emilie and, right, the head wound Emilie suffered

Wicksteed Park say they carried out an investigation of the area, have tightened up safety guidance, provided refresher courses for all Play Factory staff over health and safety and gave a refund on a separate booking the family had made for a birthday party.

But Nicole, 34, says she still does not know for certain what caused the cut. And she says she is ‘cross’ about the level of first aid support she received from park staff, with two other mums who were nearby helping her in the aftermath of the incident.

She said: "My kids are now too scared to go to a soft play...a soft play is supposed to be a safe place.

"You are not supposed to get a puncture wound in the head."

Emilie was playing on the hanging hoops when Nicole heard a bang and a scream. She had fallen from the equipment and Nicole said there was ‘blood everywhere’ and pouring from her head.

Another parent nearby went to get a first aider while a second helped to calm down Nicole’s other daughter Isla. But Nicole claims the only help she received from Wicksteed staff was an offer of blue paper towel and a disinfectant wipe and says she does not recall anyone providing first aid. Another mum made the suggestion to call an ambulance, which arrived in 10 minutes, as they could not stop the bleeding.

Nicole said the incident was a ‘nightmare’, adding: “Surely a head injury would be one of the first situations you prepare your staff for?”

Correspondence sent to Nicole from Wicksteed Park said they rely on local, young seasonal staff to staff many of their rides and attractions “who are, by their very nature, less confident than many of the visitors with whom they interact” and that thankfully Emilie suffered no lasting injury.

Nicole said that she had been told the wound may have been caused by a hairclip or earring, but said Emilie was not wearing either.

She added that herself and her husband Alan have spent more than 10 weeks talking to park bosses but are still not satisfied by the outcome of their complaint.

Nicole said: “They said that they employ young staff and that my daughter is okay now but it had the potential to be so much worse.”

A Wicksteed Park spokesman said: “Wicksteed Park has kept Nicole and Alan informed of the steps that have been taken since the incident both with regard to staff training and reviewing potential causes of the injury.

“Staff were aware of the swift action of the two other mums in immediately calling 999 at the time of the incident. Paramedics arriving within 10 minutes is fantastic.

“Notifying the emergency services in the case of an incident requiring medical attention is part of the staff’s first aid protocol and would have been actioned if the ambulance had not already been en route.

“Staff carried out an investigation of the area immediately following the incident. It was found to be free of any debris or other matter that would have caused a cut.

“They have also tightened up the guidance recommending parents and supervisors are aware of the potential dangers of wearing hard objects such as hairclips or earrings and other piercings when entering the soft play zone.