A mother with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) from Northampton has won the PM's Shining Light Award for helping to secure £50 million to go to researching a cure the terminal disease.

Emma Moss has received the award for her part in the 'United to End MND' campaign, as well as her Facebook page 'Mummy with MND' where she works to raise awareness about MND and how it has affected her and her family over the years.

MND is a degenerative condition that sees messages from someone's motor neurones gradually stop reaching the muscles.

The Northampton mum's contributions could have huge effects once the funding hits home.

Emma said: “It’s an honour to be recognised as a Point of Light for my work within the MND Community.

"Motor Neurone Disease is a devastating terminal illness and when I was diagnosed at 37, I was horrified to learn that there was no treatment and no cure.

"I’ve been very lucky to work with an incredible team of patients and charities in order to secure a much needed £50 million pound investment for targeted MND research.

"I accept this award on behalf of everyone who is living with MND and thank them for their strength, bravery and determination.

“With huge thanks to my family, particularly my darling daughter, who keeps me motivated and inspired. Together, we are united to end MND.”

The dedicated mum and campaigner has found support from high places, being presented her award by Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer, who is also chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Motor Neurone Disease.

The two have previously joined forces in the campaign for the £50 million that they helped secure last year.

She has also been praised by Sally Light, chief executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, who said: “I’m so delighted that Emma has been given this award.

"As part of the campaign to secure a new £50m Government investment in targeted MND research, Emma shared her experience of MND and how the disease has affected her and her family.

"Through her blog and her campaigning work she has highlighted why we need this investment to find effective treatments and ultimately a cure for MND.

"We’re grateful to Emma and everyone living with MND who supports us in raising awareness of MND through campaigning and sharing their story.”